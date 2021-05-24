“Polish Deal” may require actions beyond current gov’t term: ruling party leader

“There is currently no plan to schedule early elections,” Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of the Law and Justice (PiS), senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition said in an interview with the “Sieci” weekly. At the same time, he pointed out that the implementation of the recently presented government programme, the “Polish Deal”, may require actions going beyond the current term of government.

The PiS leader emphasised that the aim of the new socio-economic programme is to introduce Poland to the path of rapid development and to improve the “fate of Poles.” One way to do this is to include changes in the tax system.

He admitted that he is aware that one of the groups that will be affected by the change are those with high influence.

“I am fully aware of the strength of these groups and some have warned us about it. But we are accountable to Poles. There is no reason to exclude these groups from, for example, co-payment for healthcare,” Jarosław Kaczyński stressed.

Speaking about changes in the tax system, he emphasised that this one will soon become fairer.

“Defenders of the current unfair tax solutions are not defending the free market, but the privileges of certain groups,” he pointed out.

At the same time, the deputy Prime Minister pointed to a number of benefits to be brought by the “Polish Deal” and expressed hope that society would react positively to the programme, which is to improve the standard of living of the majority of Polish citizens.

“The Polish Order increases our chances of 100 percent [of the Polish population] catching up with the western part of the EU in terms of wealth. Currently 77 percent [are on a par with] the average European wealth, according to EU data”

“To maintain growth, we must make up for our shortcomings and weaknesses,” he added.

When asked about the state of the ruling coalition, the PiS leader emphasised that he would like to be sure that his party would win independently in the 2023 elections, but he realised that in order to gain significant power in parliament, the help of the coalition partners would be needed.