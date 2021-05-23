Left presents post-pandemic programme for Poland

The Left presented on Sunday "A Prescription for Poland," namely, a set of post-pandemic solutions, which focus on health, jobs, social care, climate and education.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

The Left has presented a package of post-pandemic projects for Poland regarding five spheres of public life, since, according to the grouping, they “require immediate reorganisation.”

“Outlays on healthcare should be raised to 7.2 percent GDP by 2024,” a Left MP said, adding that the health service sector was “extremely underfinanced.”

“This is the first step which will make it possible to pull the healthcare system out from the abyss, and to secure its functioning on a European level,” Marcelina Zawisza said.

Referring to the current social care system, another Left MP said that it was necessary to raise child benefits, and better support disabled people and senior citizens.

According to the Left, much attention should also be paid to the natural environment and climate. “Poland should spend PLN 8 billion (EUR 1.8 billion) more on renewable energy sources annually than planned so far,” Anita Sowińska said.

“We must achieve climate neutrality by 2050 or even earlier,” she stated. “If we do not do this, we would be facing droughts, floods and hurricanes, which have already been destroying our country.”