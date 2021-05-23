Lewandowski breaks all-time Bundesliga goal record

Lewandowski strengthened his claim as Bayern Munich's and the Bundesliga's greatest ever goalscorer with his last minute goal against Augsburg on Saturday. No player has so far scored more in a single season.

Alexander Hassenstein/PAP/EPA

Robert Lewandowski has become Bayern Munich’s and the Bundesliga’s greatest ever goalscorer with his 41st goal of the season. The Polish president and prime minister have congratulated the star player on his amazing success.

The previous record had stood for a season just short of half a century, set by another legendary Bayern striker, Gerd Muller. He scored 40 in a sensational campaign in the 1971-72 season, when the Germany legend was at the peak of his powers.

“Sincere congratulations for Robert Lewandowski. A great day! Gerd Muller’s historical record broken!,” President Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter.

“Yes! Yes! Yes! Robert Lewandowski has done it! 41 goals in one Bundesliga season! A last minute goal! He is a legend,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawicki wrote on Facebook.