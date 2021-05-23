Poland may reach EU’s average GDP by end of decade, ruling party leader

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The ruling party leader has expressed his conviction that Poland has a chance to record an EU average economic growth by the end of the current decade.

“Finally, we have a chance to achieve an EU average GDP increase by the end of this decade,” Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS), told the Wprost.pl portal on Sunday.

Admitting that the Covid-19 pandemic proved to be “a huge disaster,” which cost the lives of over 100,000 people in Poland, Kaczyński said that the New Deal was an opportunity to rebuild the Polish economy, thanks to EU funds and a growing Polish budget.

“This really is a huge complex programme for Poland,” he said, adding that it would be possible to implement it owing to PLN 770 billion (EUR 171 billion) from the EU budget. “Since these funds are to be spent as quickly as possible, it means that we will be able to spend PLN 110 billion (EUR 24.4 billion) annually.”

Kaczyński also said that, today, the abilities of the Polish state budget were much bigger than years ago. “Poland is richer today,” he stated.

The New Deal project, a large part of which contains health reforms, foresees a rise in health outlays to 7 percent of GDP, with a 6-percent level to be achieved in 2023. In its environmental section, the plan foresees anti-air pollution and emission reduction projects. The energy segment focuses on nuclear energy, photovoltaics, anti-drought measures and the reduction of oil and gas imports.

In its economic part, the New Deal introduces a PLN 650 billion (EUR 143.5 billion) investment fund to extend over 5-7 years, and several new benefits for smaller business operators. The plan’s investment package mainly foresees road and infrastructure projects, a wider introduction of broadband web access and clean energy projects.