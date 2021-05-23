Over a million doses of Pfizer vaccine to arrive in Poland on Monday

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The president of the Governmental Agency for Strategic Reserves has said that 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in Poland on Monday, this will be followed by deliveries of other vaccines throughout the coming week.

“We expect 1.2 million doses of Pfizer to arrive on Monday, 330 thousand doses of Johnson & Johnson on Thursday, and 259,000 doses of Moderna on Saturday,” Michał Kuczmierowski told PAP.

From last Monday, May 17, the registration for Covid-19 vaccination for people aged 16 and 17 started. Before the vaccination itself, a questionnaire should be completed, which can be downloaded from the gov.pl website or completed on the spot, at the vaccination point. For this age-group the consent of a legal guardian is also a requirement. Those wishing to register can do so by phone, SMS, the e-Registration system, Patient Online Account or at the vaccination point.

So far, 17,866,586 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Poland, according to government websites on Sunday. 5,553,678 people have already been fully vaccinated with two doses of preparations from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, or with a single dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

In total, 18,920,620 doses have been delivered to Poland so far.