Poland reports 1,075 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, death toll at 46

Piotr Polak/PAP

Poland recorded 1,075 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 46 deaths over the past 24h to Sunday morning, against 1,516 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 7,943 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 8,596 recorded the day prior, including 1,138 patients on ventilators, against the total of 2,766 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 86,700 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,624,724 people have recovered.

In all, 17,866,586 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 5,553,678 of those having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.