COVID-19: Field hospital at National Stadium dismantled

The temporary COVID-19 field hospital at the National Stadium in Warsaw will be dismantled in the coming days but some of the necessary equipment will be stowed away at the site so that the hospital could resume operation if there would be a severe fourth wave of the pandemic. That was the message delivered by Michał Dworczyk, the Head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery and government plenipotentiary for the national vaccination programme.

On Sunday, May 23rd, the last of 1800 patients who had received care at the field hospital was discharged. The process to refit the stadium for its usual activities, hosting various cultural and sports events, started the same day. The Polish national Football team will start playing their home games at the stadium again by September, be held there already in September

Interviewed by Radio Zet, Mr Dworczyk reassured that the field hospital could be up and running within a few dozen hours if such a decision would have to be made.

A vaccination point will also remain at the National Stadium.

Mr Dworczyk praised the effort of the medical team working there, which has inoculated more than a quarter million Poles at the stadium, saying “the absolute majority of people who have used the vaccination point at the National Stadium were very satisfied with their experience. I am one of those people who have also been vaccinated there, and I can say that the process has been organised in an absolutely professional way.”

The National Stadium in Warsaw was the first temporary field hospital to be set up in Poland during the COVID-19 pandemic. It took 12 days to build and admitted its first patient in November 2020.