COVID-19: 1,075 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 1,075 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,865,622 including 167,970 still active.

The ministry also announced 46 new fatalities, of which 8 were due to COVID-19 alone and 38 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 72,928







According to the ministry, 86,700 people are quarantined and 2,624,724 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 167,970 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Sunday, a total of 17,866,586 people have been vaccinated, including 12,369,238 with the first dose and 5,222,430 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,138 out of 2,766 available.







As of Sunday morning, as many as 167,070,918 coronavirus cases, 3,469,436 deaths and 148,011,969 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,882,333, India has the second most with 26,530,132 cases and Brazil third with 16,047,439.