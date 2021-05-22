Robert Lewandowski breaks all-time Bundesliga goal-record in dramatic fashion

Polish striker and football superstar has broken Gerd Müller’s 50-year-old record for most goals scored in a single season of the German Bundesliga. Lewandowski’s 41st Bundesliga goal came in the 90th minute of the 5-2 win against FC Augsburg in the last game of the season.

Scoring in his 10th consecutive Bundesliga game, Lewandowski overtook Gerd Müller, who had held the previous record of 40 goals since the 1971-72 season.

Having earlier had several good chances of breaking the record, the Pole finally managed to put the ball at the back of the net at the very last moment of the game, pouncing on Leroy Sané’s saved shot and scoring in what became the game’s final act.

Lewandowski, the reigning FIFA men’s world player of the year, and his 41 scored goals played a vital role in Bayern’s ninth consecutive league title.

Lewandowski was on a scorching pace and seemed destined to smash Müller’s record before suffering a knee injury while playing for Poland against Andorra in late March. The injury kept him off the pitch for four Bundesliga games as a result, but scored five goals in the first three matches upon his return.

Experts are now wondering whether Lewandowski will also be able to overtake Müller as the Bundesliga’s all-time leading scorer. Müller scored 365 Bundesliga goals in 427 games.

Lewandowski is second on the list with 276 goals scored in 350 games.

32-year-old Lewandowski would have to continue performing at the highest level in the Bundesliga for another 3-4 seasons to break that record.