Production starts of breakthrough Polish solar cells

Saule Technologies, a company co-founded by the Polish physicist Olga Malinkiewicz, has launched its first production line of a new type of perovskite solar cells. The innovative photovoltaic cells are able to generate energy both from the sun and suboptimal artificial light, which until now has not been a good source of energy for solar cells.

On May 21st, Saule Technologies launched the world’s first production line of perovskite solar cells. The cells are printed on polymer films.

Perovskite solar cells, which are usually based on hybrid organic-inorganic lead or tin halide-based materials, have increased their solar cell efficiency levels from around 4 percent in 2010 to 25.5 percent in 2020, and in silicon-based tandem cells to nearly 30 percent.

Olga Malinkiewicz has advanced the technology by developing a breakthrough method for making perovskite solar cells at room temperature. The cells can be used on a variety of surfaces – from price tags to building facades and space satellites.

Saule Technologies representatives point out that perovskite solar cells are considered the next milestone in the development of photovoltaics and are expected to completely replace traditional silicon cells.

Advertising their new product, the company writes, “Perovskite cells are thin, lightweight, flexible, partially transparent, and can be coloured in different colours. Unlike silicon cells, they work effectively even under suboptimal lighting, including artificial light. Importantly, they can be produced relatively easily, at low cost, using printing technology and at room temperature”.

The company sees a great future for the new type of solar cells and expects them to be used on cars, truck tarpaulins, sails, tents, clothing, tablets and laptop cases. Saule Technologies believe that such cells will also power drones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices and writes that the variety of applications for perovskite photovoltaic cells is practically unlimited”.

Saule Technologies was launched in 2014 as a start-up. Today, the company employs dozens of people from 20 countries around the world. Last year, Saule Technologies received EUR 4.35 million from the National Center for Research and Development to mass produce flexible perovskite solar modules for the Internet of Things.

In 2020, the company also established cooperation with the Polish company Columbus Energy, a major provider of services in the modern energy market.