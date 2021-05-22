CJEU ruling on lignite mine unplugs 8 pct of Poland’s energy production: official

Following Friday’s Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruling that obliges Poland to immediately suspend the exploitation of the Turów lignite mine, the head of the National Security Bureau (BBN) Paweł Soloch warned that executing the decision would result in the unplugging of as much as eight percent of Poland’s energy production.

Commenting on the ruling prompted by a Czech claim that the Turów mine has been negatively affecting the level of groundwaters on the Czech territory in the Polish-Czech border area, Mr Soloch, hosted by Polish Raio, recalled President Andrzej Duda and PM Mateusz Morawiecki’s unanimous stance on the energy transformation in Poland.

The top statesmen’s take on the matter is that such transformation is indeed needed in Poland, albeit it must proceed in a way that is safe for the Polish economy.

Mr Soloch also brought attention to the fact that the Turów mine ensures as much as 8 percent of Poland’s electricity production, stressing that energy is delivered to Poland on a running basis.

The official stressed that the number of Poles who were likely to be affected by the energy production cut should be counted “in millions”, whereas the issue of sinking groundwaters affected only several hundred people in the Czech Republic.

“Such is the proportion between us and Czechs and it is hard to imagine in the given situation that we are going to turn off the production of eight percent of our energy in a matter of a day,” Mr Soloch said, adding that nine other lignite mines, albeit Czech and German, were working in the vicinity of the Polish Turów mine.

The discussion on the energy transformation in Poland carried out in a safe and reasonable way heard various opinions raised. Deputy Culture Minister Jarosław Selin supported the plan, while Civic Coalition (KO) MP Izabela Leszczyna felt that not abiding by the CJEU ruling would result in enormous financial penalties in the same vein as was the case with the logging of a part of the Białowieża Forest. For his part, Left MP Krzysztof Gawkowski appealed for a swift implementation of renewables.

The Turów mine belongs to the PGE Mining and Conventional Energetics company, being part of the PGE Polish Energy Group.