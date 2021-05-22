Poland to buy combat drones from Turkey – MoD

Bayhaluk/CC BY-SA 4.0

Poland will buy four sets of combat drones from Turkey, the Polish defence minister has said.

The sets will include 24 Bayraktars, unmanned combat aerial vehicles armed with guided anti-tank missiles, Mariusz Błaszczak told the public broadcaster Radio 24 on Saturday.

“This is a real weapon,” he said. They “proved themselves in the wars in the east” of Europe and were also used in the Middle East, he added.

The purchase agreement is to be signed during President Andrzej Duda’s visit to Turkey, which will start on Monday.

The first set of Turkish drones will be delivered to the Polish Army next year, according to Błaszczak.

The purchase of weapons will be supplemented with a logistics and training package and offset related to maintenance to be carried out by a Polish “military enterprise,” he said.

“The Polish Army will receive weapons that have not been used by the Polish armed forces so far – proven, effective weapons that deter the aggressor,” Błaszczak said.