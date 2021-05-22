Poland reports 1,516 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, death toll at 191

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 1,516 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 191 deaths over the past 24h to Saturday morning, against 1,679 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 8,596 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 9,200 recorded the day prior, including 1,183 patients on ventilators, against the total of 2,803 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 94,777 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,621,686 people have recovered.

In all, 17,620,338 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 5,410,599 of those having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.