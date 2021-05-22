Theatre in times of lockdown

TR Warszawa/Facebook

In this episode of The Debrief, how has theatre changed as a result of the Covid pandemic and lockdown? We speak to Roman Pawłowski from TR Warszawa.

In this episode of the programme host John Beauchamp speaks to Roman Pawłowski, theatre critic and programme director of the acclaimed TR Warszawa theatre about its new production of a Russian classic, Chekhov’s Three Sisters (stylised by the theatre as 3STRS), and how the play is a metaphor for old age and isolation in times of lockdown.

In this week’s review:

• Poland to have Covid green certificates by June 25 – dep health minister

• Sale of Fairtrade products in Poland sets record

• Matejko becomes first ever Polish artist exhibited at London’s National Gallery

Is there anything you want to hear or read about? Why not drop me a line? You can get in touch with the show by writing to [email protected], and please remember to share, like and subscribe to The Debrief!