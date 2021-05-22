COVID-19: 1,516 new infections in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 1,516 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,864,546 including 169,978 still active. The number of active cases was 172,309 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 191 new fatalities, of which 44 were due to COVID-19 alone and 147 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 72,882.

According to the ministry, a total of 94,777 people are quarantined and 2,621,686 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 169,978 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

According to the latest data from Friday, May 21, 17,254,902 people have been vaccinated so far, including 12,369,238 with the first dose and 5,222,430 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,183 out of 2,803 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 166,511,629 coronavirus cases, 3,458,747 deaths and 147,303,445 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,862,398. India has the second most with 26,289,290 cases and Brazil third with 15,976,156.