Spy dead after throwing himself out of HQ window

The unnamed 45-year-old was working at the ABW’s Department for the Protection of Classified Information.

A spy working for Poland’s top secret counter intelligence agency the ABW has died after apparently throwing himself out of a window.

The unnamed 45-year-old working at the ABW’s Department for the Protection of Classified Information was rushed to hospital after plummeting from the fourth floor of the agency’s HQ in Warsaw.

The officer apparently threw himself out of a window on the fourth floor of the agency’s HQ in Warsaw. Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The ABW, Poland’s Internal Security Agency (Agencja Bezpieczeństwa Wewnętrznego) is responsible for the internal security of the Republic of Poland.

Sources say he may have committed suicide as after serving for 16 years after joining from the police force he was looking to be fired.

ABW spokesman Stanisław Żaryn said: “Today, at the headquarters of #ABW in Warsaw, there was an accident in which an Agency officer was injured.

ABW spokesman Stanisław Żaryn said: “Today, at the headquarters of #ABW in Warsaw, there was an accident in which an Agency officer was injured.”Mateusz Marek/PAP

“The injured man was provided with medical assistance. The victim was taken to hospital.

“The police and the prosecutor’s office are investigating the circumstances of the incident”

The ABW, Poland’s Internal Security Agency (Agencja Bezpieczeństwa Wewnętrznego) is responsible for the internal security of the Republic of Poland.Paweł Supernak/PAP

The incident happened at 10.00 on Friday when the man fell from a fourth-storey window of the building on Rakowiecka Street in Warsaw’s Mokotow district.

The o2 portal reported: “He had served at the ABW for 16 years, and moved to the Agency from the police… Our informants indicate that it may have been a suicide attempt.”