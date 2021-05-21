COVID-19: Vaccination imbalance issue raised at G20 summit

During a special G20 summit hosted by Italy and the European Union’s executive Commission, the issue of COVID-19 vaccines not being distributed in third world countries was raised.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) About 1.53 billion doses have been administered globally, but only around one percent of them in Africa. “We should hang our heads in shame,” said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, one of numerous world leaders to speak during the summit.

In the Rome Declaration concluding the summit, the leaders called for voluntary licensing and technology transfers to boost vaccine production. Unfortunately there was no consensus for pharmaceutical companies to waive their vaccine patents. However, Pfizer and BioNTech pledged to make available 1 billion cut-price doses this year to poorer nations. Another 1 billion vaccines would be provided next year, Pfizer boss Albert Bourla said.

In addition, the EU promised 1 billion euros to build vaccination manufacturing hubs in Africa. “As we prepare for the next pandemic, our priority must be to ensure that we all overcome the current one together. We must vaccinate the world, and do it fast,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said existing global agreements already allowed countries to force companies to share their licences in an emergency. She added that the EU will make a proposal to facilitate the use of those clauses and added that Europe would donate at least 100 million doses to poorer nations by the end of the year, including 30 million each from France and Germany.

“The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines is a triumph of science, but their inequitable distribution is a failure for humanity,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus said during the summit.