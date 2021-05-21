CJEU ruling on Turów lignite mine unjust and unreasonable: PM

Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki said that the Friday Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruling that calls on Poland to immediately suspend extraction of lignite from the Turów mine “is unjust and unreasonable.”

“We will counteract this unjust and unreasonable ruling of the CJEU with all we’ve got,” the PM said on Friday.

The PM said that the government would do everything in its power to sustain the energy security of Poland, adding that the damage resulting from the closure of the Turów mine would reach billions of PLN.

“I am convinced that we will be able to make our point and conclude the matter in a way that does not endanger the lives and health of Polish citizens because of the ruling announced in Luxembourg,” the PM said.

“Powered with the lignite extracted from the Turów mine, the Turów power plant satisfies four to seven percent of the power demand of all Polish citizens,” the PM stressed, adding that the power plant supplied at least two to three million people with electricity.