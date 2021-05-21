Poland ready to delegate border guards to Spain: official

In a letter to the head of the Spanish Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mariusz Kamiński Polish Minister of Interior and Administration (MSWiA) declared his readiness to delegate Border Guard and police officers to support Spanish authorities in the face of migratory pressure on its southern border, the MSWiA announced.

Since Monday, more than 8,000 illegal immigrants traveled by sea from Morocco to Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in north Africa. This was only possible due to a passive approach of the Moroccan border services.

The Moroccan border guards allowed the migrants to cross the border in response to Spain’s decision to allow the leader of the Polisario Front, Ibrahim Ghali, entry to the country for treatment. The Polisario Front demands recognition of the full independence of the Western Sahara, much of which is now controlled by Morocco.

Illegal migrants were flooding Ceuta, and to a lesser extent to the second Spanish enclave in northern Africa – Melilla, for more than 72 hours when the Spanish military was deployed to stop their influx. On Wednesday, Morocco restored border controls.