Movie on Polish ZOO head saving Jews during WWII to premiere in US

The US premiere of Poland’s public broadcaster TVP latest movie entitled “Of Animals and Men” telling the true story of Jan and Antonina Żabiński who risked their lives providing Jews with shelter in Warsaw ZOO during WWII, is scheduled for June 22.

Produced by TVP with the support of the Mazowsze local authorities, the city of Warsaw and the Ministry of Culture, National Heritage and Sport, the movie takes the viewers back to German-occupied Warsaw where Jan Żabiński, the head of Warsaw ZOO, and his wife Antonina decide to help the persecuted Jews, disregarding any possible threat that this sort of enterprise poses to their lives.

Jan and Antonina Żabiński saved around 300 people by giving them shelter in their own home. Many of them were smuggled out of the German-established Warsaw ghetto. The storyline begins shortly before the outbreak of WWII when Warsaw ZOO had already gained international renown.

There were people living in the ZOO premises, namely the Żabiński family, whose villa stood at the very heart of the complex. They lived in peace with various quadrupeds, even letting them into the house. The ideal coexistence and the idyllic reality was brutally destroyed by the invasion of German forces.

The bombs obliterated the buildings and decimated the animals. Regardless of the potentially dire consequences of the slightest interaction with Jews, the Żabiński family hid many Jews in their own house and in enclosures that remained after the animals died of the aerial strikes.

The movie narrator is Antonina Żabiński, Jan’s wife. She is voiced over by actress Maria Pakulnis, while the narration is based on Antonina Żabiński’s memoirs full of reflections on her close ones, animals, the situation of the ZOO prior to and during WWII and also moving comments on the war-engulfed Warsaw and Poland.

The movie comprises interviews with the last living witnesses — Moshe Tirosh and Krzysztof Prochaska who survived thanks to the Żabiński family, and also Jan and Antonina’s daughter Teresa Żabiński. Interestingly, some of the footage has never been published before.

Although the movie revolves around people and their perception of war, animals could be dubbed its silent heroes. Viewers come to witness the emotional reciprocity of human-animal interaction.

Jan and Antonina Żabiński have been decorated with the Righteous Among the Nations medal.