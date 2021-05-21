President thanks students for cultivating culture of discussion

President Andrzej Duda pointed to the lack of a culture of discussion and the shallowing of the language of public debate in Poland and other countries, during the final of the 5th edition of the Polish Oxford Debate Academic Championships.

Students from the Jagiellonian University debated the G5 Educational Foundation from Poznań (eastern Poland). The thesis of the debate was “The Polish system of higher education should strive towards exclusivity, even if it hurts egalitarianism”.

Ultimately, the Jagiellonian University won, representing the opposition side. The judges emphasised that the team from the Krakow university successfully demonstrated the threats of abandoning the wide availability of higher education.

The president emphasised that the organisation of the Oxford Debate Championships finals at the Presidential Palace is a demonstration that it is possible to work on a better standard of public debate, a standard that the modern world is lacking.

This debate shows “a culture of discussion, which, unfortunately, has been lacking in recent times, not only in our country, but in general,” the President said. “This is not only a Polish problem, it is a global problem. Just as the impoverishment of the language is also a global problem,” Andrzej Duda added.

The Oxford Debate “is probably a difficult formula, but it has a civilizing effect to a large extent. This debate builds what is so extremely important to me, a certain culture of discussion where we can talk with each other and exchange arguments, without unnecessary emotional reactions, without offending one another, without invectives, in a professional and elegant way, in a manner that would be so much more appreciated in our public life,” the Polish President concluded.