CJEU’s ban on lignite extraction at Polish mine is scandalous: official

Prompted by the Czech Republic’s request the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) issued a ruling that demanded from Poland to immediately suspend extraction at the Turów lignite mine in the south-west of the country — a decision deemed scandalous by many Polish officials.

“The Turów mine deposit has been exploited for decades. Today, the CJEU justices ordered an immediate suspension of extraction,” tweeted Michał Wójcik, a minister at the PM’s Office (KPRM), calling the decision “a scandal”, adding that “the social and economic costs will be enormous. Neighbouring states will capitalise on the decision.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Justice minister Marcin Romanowski said that the CJEU decision shows that a decisive reaction coupled with a reform of the EU judiciary was necessary. “The EU must begin to respect the rule of law and certainty of law. Yet again we are dealing with an intervention in the Polish sovereignty that finds no grounds in the provisions of the EU treaties,” he tweeted.

“Germans cut the ribbon on new lignite mines while Poland is supposed to shut down its own in a matter of days because thus the CJEU commands,” Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta wrote, adding: “Perhaps you’ve cottoned on by now what this whole judiciary play is about? It comes down to stripping Poland of its right to decide what goes on in Poland.”

“As Solidarity Poland [party], we have been admonishing on the creeping illegal intervention of the EU institutions in the Polish matters. I hope that this time the reaction of our state will be firm and decisive,” Mr Kaleta added.

Polish MEP Patryk Jaki also expressed his disapproval of the CJEU’s decision, tweeting that the institution “self-willingly usurped Polish authorisation once again. Now let’s have the CJEU pull the plug on the Bełchatów and Opole [mines]. We’re not having the atom yet, so we’ll end up just with the Nord Stream 2 [pipeline]. It begs the question when the numerous Polish elites would wake up to a new reality of not just a simple contention whether you’re with or against the EU but a discussion about something much more important.”

MEP Jaki concluded by expressing his opinion that “the ruling is such an immense scandal that it should not be left with no reaction.”