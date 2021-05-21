Penitentiary rehab: man prefers prison to staying with mother

The Warsaw police detained a 34-year-old suspected of stealing bicycles. He was arrested for three months. The man explained that he had stolen the two-wheelers because he wanted to go to prison so as not to live with his mother.

According to one of the police officers, the man stole seven bicycles with a total value of PLN several thousand within a few months. He was hiding from the police avoiding his place of permanent residence.

The officers detained the suspect in an internet cafe in one of Warsaw’s districts.

“As the detainee claimed, he was fed up with arguing with his mother and that is why he was stealing. He hoped that he would end up in prison and rest there,” the policewoman said.

The thief was arrested for a period of three months.

“As you can see, the 34-year-old’s dream has come true,” the officers joke.