Nord Stream 2 is a dangerous tool of blackmail: Polish MEP

“If the Nord Stream 2 (NS2) project is implemented, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be able to blackmail some of the Baltic States, and above all Ukraine, by cutting off their gas,” Polish MEP Patryk Jaki said in an interview with the German weekly “Der Spiegel.”

New US sanctions on NS2 bypass main company constructing it

The US authorities immediately suspended previously imposed sanctions on the main company constructing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and its CEO….

The politician expressed his disappointment with the US decision to withdraw from sanctions on the gas pipeline.

On Wednesday, the US government officially announced that it would withdraw from sanctions against the company Nord Stream 2 AG, operating the controversial Baltic pipeline and its German CEO Matthias Warning. In a report sent to Congress, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote that waiving the punitive measures was “in the national interest of the US.”

“I am disappointed,” the Polish politician told the German magazine. “The US government criticised Russia’s aggressive policy in Ukraine and the attacks on Sergei Skripal and Alexei Navalny. However, instead of imposing sanctions, it silently agrees to the construction of the pipeline,” he added.

According to the MEP, “Nord Stream 2 strengthens Moscow” and “if this project is implemented, [Vladimir] Putin will be able to blackmail some of the Baltic States, and above all Ukraine, by cutting off their gas.”

In the opinion of Mr Jaki, the US decision stems from the fact that “Democrats have traditionally adopted a fairly gentle course towards Russia.”







“It is also possible that there is an agreement with Moscow that we do not know about yet. Or maybe they wanted to show respect for Germany,” he said.

Several EU countries and the European Parliament have already spoken out against the pipeline, but to no avail.”Europe likes to talk about how dangerous Russia is, but usually, nothing happens. The Nord Stream 2 project also involves corporations from several EU countries” Mr Jaki pointed out.







“There have been big words about the need to build the EU on the basis of solidarity, but then it has been violated in the area of ​​energy security,” assessed the MEP, adding that “it is hypocrisy.”

When asked if the dispute over NS2 will worsen Polish-German relations, he replies: “It has already happened.”

“Poland will soon free itself from its dependence on Russian gas. We have built an LNG terminal. The Baltic Pipe gas pipeline from Poland to Denmark is under construction. Weaker countries such as Ukraine will fall victim to Germany’s scandalous policy. On the one hand, Berlin is in favour of the expansion of the EU to the east, and on the other hand, makes the countries of that country dependent on Russia,” Mr Jaki stated.

He does not believe the argument of the German side that NS2 is a purely economic project, calling it political. He argues that instead of laying pipes between Germany and Russia through the Baltic Sea, “they could have been laid through a partner country like Poland.”

“The more countries involved, the more difficult and more expensive it would be for Moscow to cut off gas for Ukraine on its own. Now, however, it can do so and continue to sell its gas through Nord Stream 2,” he emphasised.

Mr.Jaki also noted that even the former German chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder earns on Nord Stream 2. “But most of all, Germany decided to give Putin a means of blackmail. If Moscow uses it, Germany will be held responsible. All this is a serious moral problem for Germany,” he assessed.