CJEU bans lignite extraction at Polish mine

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has supported a request by the Czech Republic for production to be stopped at the Turów lignite mine in the south-west of the country, and ordered Poland to suspend extraction immediately.

The Turów open-cast mine is located close to Poland’s border with the Czech Republic and Germany.

The Czech Republic has been seeking its closure owing to environmental concerns.

By a decision of 20 March 2020, the Polish Minister for Climate granted permission for lignite mining until 2026, which the European Commission found unacceptable.

“The Commission considered that, by adopting a measure allowing a six-year extension of a lignite mining permit without carrying out an environmental impact assessment, Poland had breached the Directive on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment,” the statement reads.

“Poland must immediately cease lignite extraction activities in the Turów mine,” the CJEU said in a news release.

“The pleas of fact and law raised by the Czech Republic justify the granting of the interim measures sought,” the court added.

The suspension of the mine’s activities will remain in place until a final verdict is issued, the court said.