Changes to Polish New deal possible, PM says

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

The New Deal post-pandemic recovery plan may undergo some modifications, Poland’s prime minister said on Friday.

Mateusz Morawiecki told the Dziennik Polski newspaper that some of the plan will remain in its present form, but other parts could be modified, if this proved necessary and financially feasible.

Unveiled by the government last Saturday, the Polish New Deal outlines a number of reforms aimed at reviving Poland after the Covid-19 pandemic. It includes an overhaul of the health service, more support for low-income families and housing reforms.

“Certain measures will be introduced in their proposed form, but I am ready to accept some changes in the construction of the Polish New Deal,” said the prime minister. “It is never too late for good ideas provided they’re backed with sound financing.”

Morawiecki said that the plan was “an open project,” and added that he himself had consulted local governments, enterprisers, and other social groups before writing it.

The New Deal has drawn criticism from opposition politicians, who claim that it will strip local governments of power while placing a painful tax burden on Poland’s middle class and businesses.