I will present act on patient quality and safety in June: Health Min

“In June, I will present the government with an act on quality and safety in health care,” Adam Niedzielski, the Health Minister, announced on Friday. It is to emphasise the importance of the quality of treatment.

After COVID-19, we need a bold reaction from the state: PM

The transformation has proved successful in maybe 85 percent. I do not intend to diminish the merits of the first wave of capitalism in Poland, but…

see more

On Friday in Chełm, eastern Poland, a debate on the assumptions of the new government program “Polish Deal” was held with the participation of the Minister of Health Adam Niedzielski.

Mr Niedzielski emphasised that the highest priority in the organisation of the healthcare system is the rational spending of funds allocated to it.

He pointed out that the government, apart from increasing expenditure on health care, set itself the task of organising financial matters regarding the sector and increasing salaries of its workers.

“We want to give the patient more than just a huge investment. We want to give the patient quality and safety, which are to be the two key slogans behind reforming the healthcare system,” the Minister stressed.

“We want to provide this quality, but we also want to demand it,” Mr Niedzielski pointed out, adding that for this purpose, an act on patient quality and safety is being prepared.

“This is the act that I would want to present to the government and, of course, to the parliament in June,” he announced.

Mr Niedzielski said that the act would emphasise the importance of the quality of treatment.

“It is not just about clinical quality, which we will measure accurately in all units, it is also about patient care, the relationship between the patient and the doctor, nurse and people who help the patient,” he said.

He also announced the restructuring of the hospital sector, which is to “adapt the network of hospitals to local patient needs,” adding that ultimately, units providing diagnostics and outpatient treatment are to be available in each county.

The “Polish Deal,” recently presented by the ruling coalition, assumes an increase in spending on health care to 7 pct of GDP over the next six years.