Belarus activities ‘seem to be part of plan not prepared in Minsk’: Polish MFA

“The actions of the Belarusian authorities in their historical policy bear the hallmarks of the implementation of a plan that was not created in Minsk,” the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, referring to the statements of the Belarusian General Prosecutor about alleged participation of the Polish Home Army (AK) soldiers in “Nazi crimes” during WWII.

On May 14, Alexander Lukashenko signed a bill on “preventing the rehabilitation of Nazism” and an amendment to the law on “counteracting extremism”. In turn, the prosecutor general of Belarus, Andrey Szwied said on Sunday on the Belarusian state television that the prosecutor’s office established the data of living “Nazi criminals” who “participated in the activities of criminal battalions – mainly Lithuanian SS and the Home Army battalions.”

“The law on preventing the rehabilitation of Nazism, adopted on May 14, despite its noble name, offers wide opportunities for abuse and de facto legalises the unacceptable actions of the authorities. It should be remembered that the leaders of the Union of Poles in Belarus are facing charges for ‘rehabilitation of Nazism’”, the Polish MFA said.

“Immediately after the scandalous statements of the Prosecutor General of Belarus, the Embassy of the Republic of Poland intervened in Minsk. The decisive position of Warsaw in this matter was presented on May 19 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus to the charge d’affaires of Belarus in Poland,” the ministry added.

“The MFA asked for clarification whether the statements of the Prosecutor General were journalistic in nature whether they constitute the official position of the Belarusian authorities and the new guidelines of the authorities in Minsk with regard to relations with Poland and whether this is another manifestation of the persecution of the Polish minority and the fight against the common historical heritage of Poland and Belarus” the Polish ministry added.

The MFA stated that this was another signal aimed at inflaming relations with Poland. “Unfortunately, this is another signal that Belarus’s goal is to inflame relations with Poland and the West in order to build an image of the external enemy responsible for the political and economic crisis into which the Belarusian authorities have driven their country,” the ministry said..

The Belarusian authorities also compare the current protest movement in this country to the Nazis, arguing, for example, that national symbolism referring to historical symbols was used during the war by collaborators.

As a member of the EU, Poland did not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the winner of the presidential elections. During last year’s protests against the rigging of the presidential elections, the Polish authorities condemned the repressions against participants and launched support programs for them, for which they were criticised by Minsk.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell said last week that the EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Belarus, which is related to, inter alia, with repressions against Poles living there.

At the beginning of March, the head of the Union of Poles (ZPB) in Belarus, Andżelika Borys and three other activists, Andrzej Poczobut, Irena Biernacka and Maria Tiszkowska were detained and face prison time for allegedly “inciting national hatred” and “rehabilitating Nazism.”