Poland reports 1,679 new coronavirus cases on Friday, death toll at 191

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 1,679 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 191 deaths over the past 24h to Friday morning, against 2,086 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 9,200 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 9,713 recorded the day prior, including 1,239 patients on ventilators, against the total of 2,852 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 96,793 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,618,031 people have recovered.

In all, 17,254,902 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 5,222,430 of those having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.