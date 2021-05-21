COVID-19: 1,679 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 1,679 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,863,031 including 172,309 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 174,831 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 191 new fatalities, of which 56 were due to COVID-19 alone and 135 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 72,691.

According to the ministry, 96,793 people are quarantined and 2,618,031 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 172,309 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 17,254,902 people have been vaccinated, including 12,369,238 with the first dose and 5,222,430 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,239 out of 2,852 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 165,877,177 coronavirus cases, 3,445,455 deaths and 146,583,420 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,833,181, India has the second most with 26,031,991 cases and Brazil third with 15,898,558.