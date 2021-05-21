Around 60 pct of Poles support charity: survey

A survey conducted by the UCE Research analytical platform showed that nearly 60 pct of Poles support charity campaigns. The donors most often make donations from PLN 50 to 300 (EUR 11 – 67) annually.

The survey showed that 58.9 pct of Poles declare financing of both traditional and online charity campaigns, while 36 pct of them do not support them at all.

According to the survey, charity actions are most often supported by Poles aged 36 to 55.

Most people supporting such actions live in Opolskie (southern Poland), Podlaskie (eastern Poland) and Świętokrzyskie (central and southern Poland) provinces.

In terms of earnings, charity actions are most often supported by people with incomes exceeding PLN 9,000 (EUR 2,003) net.

“This shows a certain social cross-section. Of course, people with higher incomes have more opportunities. And, as one can see, they are eager to take advantage of it. Moreover, the needy are usually supported by people with higher education, as well as primary or lower secondary education,” Krzysztof Zych, UCE Research Principal Analyst pointed out.

The survey showed that Poles usually donate from 50 to 300 PLN (EUR 11-67) to charity annually.

“When analysing individual contributions, it can be said that they are rather not very large, but when looking at it in total, they are quite significant values. Since nearly 60 pct of adult Poles support this type of activity, then in Poland, even several hundred million zlotys can go to those in need [annually],” Mr Zych emphasised.

The highest amounts, ranging above PLN 400 (EUR 89), are most often donated by men aged 36-55.

The survey was conducted by UCE Research between May 15-16 using the Computer-Assisted Web Interviews (CAWI) method. 1,122 respondents took part in it. The survey covered people corresponding to the structure of Poles over 18 years of age in terms of key socio-demographic characteristics.