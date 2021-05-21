Nearly half of Poles have decided to get Covid jab

Leszek Szymański/PAP

About 48 percent of adult Poles, or 15.2 million, have already registered for a coronavirus vaccine or have been given at least one vaccine shot, the country’s vaccination commissioner has said.

Michal Dworczyk was interviewed by Polish Radio One on Friday.

“It is about 15.2 million people, or about 48 percent of adult people eligible for vaccination,” Dworczyk said.

“The number is growing by 200,000 people every day,” he added.

Poland has been keeping separate statistics for adolescents. “In the 16-17 year-old group, the rate is about 15 percent,” Dworczyk said.

However, the low rate could be expected as registration for the youngest group was opened just several days ago.

Dworczyk said the percentage of people “who are entering the system is satisfactory.

“However, we need to think of what will be happening in a week, several weeks, several months,” Dworczyk said, admitting that registration rates are slowly declining.

The commissioner said an emphasis should now be put on convincing undecided Poles to get the jab.

“The registration dynamics is smaller in lower age groups, the 20-30 year-olds, although the process is continuing,” Dworczyk said.