After COVID-19, we need a bold reaction from the state: PM

The transformation has proved successful in maybe 85 percent. I do not intend to diminish the merits of the first wave of capitalism in Poland, but I also pay attention to its huge deficits. We will try to remedy them with the Polish Deal. We want to support lower earners, those who receive PLN 2,000-5,000 (EUR 444-1,110) a month today, the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told “Polska the Times” daily.

We want to continue pro-social policy: ruling party leader

According to Jarosław Kaczyński, its implementation will be based on strong economic development.

When asked what was the difference between the “Polish Deal” and the “Morawiecki Plan”, the Prime Minister pointed out that the Polish Deal is another impulse to break out of the middle development trap.

“In the first term of our government, we focused strongly on social policy and effective improvement of public finances. We are now continuing, and in some places strengthening this, while creating a framework for dynamic economic development,” he said.

He added that at the same time the Polish deal is a great investment plan aimed at increasing the productivity of the Polish economy.

He indicated that in the years 2015-2022 the income of an average family will grow by an average of PLN 3,700 (EUR 821) to almost 8,000 (EUR 1,776). “So an ordinary Polish 2 + 2 family will double its income in seven years”, he assessed.

“I believe that the Polish Deal will also be the basis for increasing the competitiveness of our economy. There are several good years ahead of Poland,” stressed the PM.

When asked about the comparison of the Polish Deal with the Strategy for Responsible Development, which was also about “getting out of the middle income” trap. The Strategy for Responsible Development was about Polish products conquering the world, which the Polish Deal does not include. The head of the government pointed out that today Poland is on a similar level to Far East countries and Western Europe, when it comes to development.

“In Asia, earnings are much worse than in our country, and in the West – much better. Currently, Poland has managed to reach the level of incomes amounting to 77 percent of the EU average. A few years ago it was well below 70 percent. So one can see that we are heading in the right direction. However, we want to strongly support Polish competencies in industries, in which we achieve competitive advantages in the world,” he pointed out.