COVID-19: Poles living in Scandinavia return to get vaccinated

Poles living in Scandinavia come to Poland to get inoculated against COVID-19 due to vaccination programmes in the Scandinavian countries being delayed. “We want to have a normal vacation,” some of them told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

As one interviewee said, “Denmark has dropped the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and the entire vaccination programme is delayed.” Together with two other Polish women, she came from Copenhagen to a vaccination point located 40 km from the German border in the Zachodniopomorskie province in the north-western part of the country.

“We want a normal vacation;, we do not want to wait for our turn in July,” they said.

In Sweden, as in Denmark, vaccinations are offered at a slower pace than in Poland. Currently, 17 out of 21 regions allow people between 50 and 65 years of age to book appointments. Until now, priority has been given to the elderly, primarily residents of nursing homes, where numerous coronavirus infections have occurred. The Swedish government has shifted the target for all adults to vaccinate all adults from mid-June to early September.

Poles in Norway aged 25-39 are in the worst situation, as according to the latest update of the government vaccination plan, like other citizens of this country, they will be the last to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The country’s authorities have recognised that vaccination must be given priority for people aged 18-24 over middle-aged people.

Information on the possibility of easy vaccination in Poland is increasingly popular on social media.