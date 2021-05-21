We want to continue pro-social policy: ruling party leader

Jarosław Kaczyński, a deputy Prime Minister and the leader of the Law and Justice (PiS), senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition of the United Right, emphasised in an interview with Interia.pl news website that the ruling camp wants to continue a pro-social policy, the implementation of which will be based on strong economic development.

Mr Kaczyński pointed out that, according to the government’s estimates, over 18 million taxpayers, especially those with the lowest income, will benefit from the changes proposed in the new government programme, the “Polish Deal”. He added that the changes “will be favourable or neutral for 90 percent of Poles.”

The deputy PM emphasised that the “Polish Deal” is trying to support the part of society that is worse off and noted that the programme aims to bring the standard of living in Poland to an equal level with that of the Southern European countries “at the beginning of the next decade.”

The PiS leader also referred to local governments’ concerns about the loss of a significant part of budget revenues as a result of tax changes. He assured them that they would be compensated with an investment subsidy, and the strong economic development planned by the government would increase tax revenues.

“We want the quality of life in the Polish provinces, in small towns, to approach the level of cities,” Mr Kaczyński stressed.

He also announced “a very strict anti-corruption law,” adding that it is the subject of negotiations with Paweł Kukiz, the leader of Kukiz’15.

This law “is so far-reaching that it will arouse far-reaching resistance in the Sejm [Polish parliament’s Lower House],” the PiS leader said, adding that implementing it would be necessary to fight “pathology and nepotism.”

Jarosław Kaczyński also announced the continuation of the reform of the judiciary initiated years ago.