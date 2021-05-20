2nd semifinal of Eurovision 2021 kicks off

The second semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, with the participation of the Polish representative Rafał Brzozowski, has kicked off in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Representatives of 17 countries will perform, ten of whom will be chosen to join the winners of the first semifinal.

“I am full of positive energy. It’s been such a long time without the audience and now we will perform on stage and the spectators are back, this is something extraordinary. Since there are six of us on stage, the audience will be like our seventh member,” said Rafał Brzozowski in an interview with TVP Info.

The song titled “The Ride”, which Brzozowski performed, was written and composed by Swedish composers: Grammy nominee Joakim Övrenius and Thomas Karlsson, Clara Rubensson as well as Johan Mauritzson.

The Eurovision 2021 semifinal is broadcast by TVP1 public TV channel.