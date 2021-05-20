United Right coalition leads voter support poll

The ruling United Right coalition tops the latest voter support poll with 33 percent, followed by Poland 2050 with 23 percent and the main oppositionist Civic Coalition with 16 percent, according to a new poll commissioned by the wPolityce.pl news website.

According to the Social Changes poll, 33 percent of respondents declared their willingness to vote for the United Right, a decrease of one percentage point compared to the previous survey.

Szymon Hołownia’s Poland 2050 would receive 23 percent of the vote, which shows a drop of 2 percentage points compared to the last poll. The Civic Coalition also saw a drop of 2 percentage points, with 16 percent voter support.

Of those who would gain seats in the Sejm, the far-right Confederation took 12 percent of votes, an increase of 2 percentage points. Whilst the Left also gained 2 percentage points with a 9 percent voter support.

Kukiz’15 and the agrarian Polish People’s Party each lost one percentage point and both groups would receive 2 percent of votes cast. Neither would reach the electoral threshold of 5 percent.

The declared turnout was 66 percent.

The survey was carried out using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview). The study was conducted on a nationwide, representative sample of 1064 Poles on May 14-17.