Public television to broadcast all Euro 2020 football matches

Public television TVP will be the exclusive broadcaster in Poland for all Euro 2020 football matches. The games will be available on TVP1, TVP2 and TVP Sport as well as on the mobile application and website sport.tvp.pl.

TVP will show all 51 matches which will also be available in 4K quality. During each game, fans will have a choice between several variants of broadcasts. In addition to the regular version with Polish commentary, English commentary and broadcast with audio description will also be available.

An additional attraction will be the option to choose a broadcast that will resemble the live surroundings of the match. Instead of the pre-match studio, viewers will be able to opt for a version that shows all the nuances, such as the arrival of the teams to the stadium or the subsequent warm-up. During the break, highlights of the most interesting parts of the first half will be displayed. During the last round of the group stage, viewers will be able to choose the multi-broadcast option to witness key events from simultaneous matches.

“We have this championship exclusively, there are no sublicenses and in Poland you can watch these matches only on TVP,” said the chairman of TVP, Jacek Kurski.

Euro 2020 starts on June 11. In the first game in Rome, Italy are facing Turkey. Poland will play their games on June 14, 19 and 23 June, respectively against Slovakia, Spain and Sweden. Final will take place on July 11 at Wembley.

The matches will be played in eleven European cities, among others, in London, Rome, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Munich and St. Petersburg.