Foreign entrepreneurs satisfied with their investments in Poland

Poland came third in an investment attractiveness ranking compiled by the Polish-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK Poland). The ranking measured the attractiveness of 16 Central and South-Eastern Europe countries. Entrepreneurs who have invested in the country, as a rule, would do so again.

The position of countries within the ranking was based on ratings issued by member companies, in cooperation with over a dozen other business organisations from the EU, Great Britain, Switzerland and Israel.

The top three most attractive countries to invest were Estonia, the Czech Republic and Poland. Bulgaria and five non-EU countries from the Western Balkans, with the exception of Montenegro (where the study was not conducted), were last in the ranking.

When investors were asked if they would invest in a country where they already operate, 95 percent of foreign investors in Poland answered “yes”. Similarly, the companies’ representatives would invest once more in other Visegrad group countries. Of those surveyed 91 percent would continue investing in the Czeck Republic, 88 percent in Hungary and 82 percent in Slovakia.