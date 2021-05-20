CJEU applies double standards evaluating member states judiciary: minister

Once again, the advocate general of the Court of Justice of the European Union is trying to interfere with Polish sovereignty and legal identity, applying double standards when assessing various countries, said the Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta on Thursday.

Mr Kaleta referred to the words of the advocate general of the CJEU, Michal Bobek, who stated that although EU law allows for the minister of justice to make decisions on the delegation of judges and their dismissal, the Polish practice regarding these delegations is inconsistent with EU law. The advocate general’s opinion is preliminary to a verdict. The CJEU can agree with it, as usually happens, although it may issue a completely different ruling

“The CJEU advocate is questioning the provisions on the delegation of judges, which had been already in force for two years when Poland joined the EU in 2004. Moreover, the Union does not have the competence to organise the judiciary in individual countries,” said Sebastian Kaleta.

According to the minister, the opinion of Mr Bobek is “a part of the ongoing political spectacle to blackmail Poland with halting the inflow of EU funds for allegedly violating EU law, in a situation where the EU has no competence in matters relating to the judiciary.”

The Advocate General’s opinion concerns preliminary questions from the District Court in Warsaw. The court asked whether the power of the minister of justice to delegate judges to higher courts for an indefinite period and to dismiss a judge from the delegation at any time infringed upon the independence of the judiciary.

Brussels has accused the government of undermining the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law on numerous occasions, while the Polish government has defended the judiciary overhaul, saying it will improve the efficiency of the legal system.

Commenting on the matter, Deputy Minister Kaleta stressed that each delegation takes place with the consent of a judge, and in Poland, the powers of delegation are exercised by the Deputy Minister of Justice who is a judge, “which is a higher standard than in other EU countries, where it can be done by a minister – politician.”