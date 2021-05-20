Final version of tax changes to be ready in early autumn: official

“We would like the Council of Ministers to accept the final draft of tax changes under the “Polish Deal” in early autumn,” government spokesman Piotr Müller said on Thursday.

Work on tax changes and the preparation of specific projects is “quite advanced,” the spokesman added. “We would like the final draft to be approved by the government in early autumn and that they enter into force on January 1, 2022,” Mr Müller emphasised.

The spokesman stipulated that the projects would still undergo the entire process of arrangements and consultations and that this process had a chance to start before the summer holidays. “We would like to reduce taxes as soon as possible,” stressed Mr Müller, adding that this would enable health care expenditure to increase faster.