Polish flag carrier expands summer services amid COVID-19 decline

Polish national airline LOT will fly to more than 100 destinations in Europe this summer and will restore selected North American and Asian connections, the company announced in a press release.

Despite increasing the number of flights this summer, the carrier’s total capacity will still be at just 50 percent compared to 2019.

The airline will focus on the most popular tourist destinations, notably to Greece, which was the most visited country by Polish tourists last year.

“This year we will offer a total of 26 connections to 14 Greek airports,” LOT announced in a statement released on Thursday.

Other destinations include Cyprus, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Georgia, Italy, Slovenia, Spain, Lebanon as well as the tourist hotspots Mallorca and Ibiza.

In the summer, LOT will also continue to reinstate its regular European connections and will increase the frequency of its trans-Atlantic flights. As regards Asian destinations, LOT will operate flights to Japan, South Korea and China.