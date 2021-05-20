EC approves Poland’s multi-billion euro support for wind farms

The European Commission has given its consent to a EUR-22.5 bn Polish offshore wind farm project, acknowledging that the aid was necessary and served as an incentive given that offshore wind energy projects would not have been implemented without public support.

The Commission found that the project, which will support and nurture the development of off-shore power generation, will help the country achieve its renewable energy targets without unduly distorting market competition.

“This is a very good example of how competition policy can enable member states to support renewable energy projects, such as offshore wind farms,” said Margrethe Vestager, the EU antitrust chief, responsible for competition policy.

“We hope to see many other such initiatives in the future that will contribute to the EU’s Green Deal without unduly distorting competition in the single market,” she added.

The Commission also concluded that the positive effects of support measures, in particular its environmental effects, outweigh the possible negative repercussions linked to a distortion of competition.

The programme will run until 2030 and a maximum budget of EUR 22.5 bn has been set.