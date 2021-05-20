Record-breaking sales of Fairtrade products in Poland

Poles bought a record number of products under the Fairtrade brand last year, with coffee and chocolate topping the shopping list, the Fairtrade Foundation stated in a report published on Thursday.

In 2020, the net wholesale trade in Fairtrade products grew by 8 percent compared to a year earlier, reaching a value of PLN 541 million (EUR 119.60 million). Chocolate products represented over 80 percent of the total value of Fairtrade sales with coffee coming second with 14 percent.

“In just five years, the value of sales of such products in Poland has grown more than 20-fold,” Fairtrade Polska Key account Manager Tomasz Makowksi said in a press release.

“Customers can choose from grocery products, clothing and cosmetics with the Fairtrade logo. It is also pleasing that they don’t have to look too hard for them. The products are available in leading retail chains, internet shops and at eating points at fuel stations,” Mr Makowski added.

Just before World Fairtrade Day, on May 8, fuel company Lotos broadened its offer by making Fairtrade coffee available at its petrol station cafes.

“As a socially responsible company, we want to control the supply chain of coffee beans, from the stage of harvesting on plantations, through the roasting process, to the delivery to our shelves,” Piotr Kwiatkowsksi the ‎Director of Controlling and Analysis Department at LOTOS said.

“We are glad that we can offer our customers such products and their activities related to choosing certified goods contributes to the improvement of the situation of small coffee producers,” Mr Kwiatkowski added.