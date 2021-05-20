EC approves Poland’s multi-billion euro plan to support wind farms

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

The European Commission has given its backing to a EUR-22.5 billion Polish offshore wind farm project.

The Commission found that the project, which will support and nurture the development of off-shore power generation, will help the country achieve its renewable energy targets without unduly distorting market competition.

Margrethe Vestager, EU antitrust chief who is responsible for competition policy said: “This Polish programme is a very good example of how competition policy can enable member states to support renewable energy projects, such as offshore wind farms.”

“We hope to see many other such initiatives in the future that will contribute to the EU’s Green Deal without unduly distorting competition in the single market,” she added.

The EC acknowledged that the aid was necessary and served as an incentive as offshore wind energy projects would not have been implemented in the absence of public support.

The Commission also concluded that the positive effects of support measures, in particular its environmental effects, outweigh the possible negative effects linked to a distortion of competition.

The programme will run until 2030 and has a set maximum budget of EUR 22.5 billion.