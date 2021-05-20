Teenager becomes local hero after stopping bus smashing into post and saving driver’s life

Quick-thinking Bartosz Mączka sprang into action after seeing the driver collapsed over the steering wheel with blood spurting out of his mouth.

A teenager who stopped a bus ploughing into a lamp post after the driver collapsed at the wheel has been hailed a local hero.

Bartosz Mączka had been on his way home from a maths lesson when the bus pulled over at a stop in Piotrków Trybunalski, central Poland.

But when the doors failed to open one of the passengers noticed the driver was shaking.

Bartosz told local media: “The doors weren’t opening. Everyone was surprised but we kept waiting thinking, ok, in a minute they will.

“Suddenly one lady at the back of the bus noticed in the vehicle mirror that something was wrong with the driver.

“I was worried so I ran up to him. I saw that he was shaking violently and blood was coming out of his mouth, he must have bitten his tongue.

“I decided to immobilise him and put him in a safe position.”

Telling two fellow passengers to call an ambulance, the 14-year-old set about helping the driver who suddenly woke up and stepped on the accelerator causing the bus and passengers to lurch forward.

Bartosz said: “He started mumbling but it was gibberish and was hard to make out what he was saying.

“What was the worst, he then pressed his foot on the gas pedal and the bus started violently and everyone went flying forwards, including me.

“I got up, took the keys out of the ignition and restrained the driver.

“Had we gone any further we would have ended up hitting a post in front of us.”

Hitting all the buttons on the driver’s dashboard until the doors opened, Bartosz then stayed with the driver until an ambulance arrived.

President of the MZK bus company Zbigniew Stankowski said: “The driver is under observation in a stable condition. He feels good.

“In the name of the driver and everyone else, the whole staff of the MZK, I wanted to communicate my heartfelt thanks to Bartosz for his attitude which is worthy of praise.”

Bartosz’s proud dad Tomasz said: “I think there are few people who at his age would have reacted in a similar way.

“If only there were more such young people who know how to act and are responsible.”