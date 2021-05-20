Malfunction in Bełchatów Power Plant not caused by third parties: official

The failure at the Bełchatów Power Plant (central Poland) was not caused by third parties, nor was it the result of activity in cyberspace, Piotr Dziadzio, Deputy Minister of Climate and Environment, said on Thursday, responding to a parliamentary question.

“The information collected so far shows that the failures at the Bełchatów Power Plant were not the result of third party activities or any activity in cyberspace,” Mr Dziadzio explained. He added that the most likely reason for the Monday shutdown of units at the Bełchatów Power Plant was human error.

On Monday at approximately 4.30 p.m. there was a disruption at the Rogowiec substation, belonging to the power transmission operator, Polish Electroenergy Networks (PSE). As a result of the breakdown, 10 units at the Bełchatów Power Plant, owned by Polish Energy Group (PGE), were shut down. 3,640 MW of power was lost.

The failure in the switchgear in Rogowiec was removed on Monday. Its probable cause was a short circuit. A team of experts will investigate the exact circumstances of the disruption.

As reported by PSE, despite the failure, the national energy system was working stable. It was possible thanks to the operator’s national reserve, activation of the power system defence mechanisms against blackout and the use of emergency import, among others from the Czech Republic, Germany and Slovakia.

The Bełchatów Power Plant is the largest electricity supplier in Poland. It produces over 20 percent of domestic energy. It reaches 11.5 mln households. The power of the units operating on the site of the power plant is 5,298 MW.