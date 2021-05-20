COVID-19: EC signs contract for additional 1.8 bn Comirnaty vaccines

The European Commission signed a third contract with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer on Thursday for an additional 1.8 bn doses of the COVID-19 Comirnaty vaccine for all Member States between the end of 2021 and 2023. The estimated value of the contract is EUR 35 bn.

“The BioNTech-Pfizer deal is good news for our long-term fight to protect European citizens from the virus and its variants. BioNTech-Pfizer has been instrumental in getting enough doses by July to vaccinate 70 pct of the adult population,” Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, announced.

“Production and delivery in the EU of up to 1.8 bn doses are guaranteed. Potential contracts with other manufacturers will follow the same model, to the benefit of all,” she added.

The agreement guarantees the purchase of 900 mln doses, with an option for an additional 900 mln, and requires that the vaccine is manufactured in the EU and that the basic components are also sourced from the Member States.

According to the German DPA news agency, the contract’s estimated value is approximately EUR 35 bn, which gives a price of one dose of EUR 19.50.

Hungary is the only EU country that has not agreed to take part in an agreement to buy vaccines against COVID-19.

Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s office, announced on Thursday at a press conference that Hungary will not take part in another EU agreement to buy vaccines against COVID-19, as it already has enough of them.