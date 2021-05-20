Poland reports 2,086 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, death toll at 250

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 2,086 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 250 deaths over the past 24h to Thursday morning, against 2,344 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 9,713 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 10,334 recorded the day prior, including 1,309 patients on ventilators, against the total of 2,908 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 97,366 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,614,020 people have recovered.

In all, 16,812,136 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 4,995,207 of those having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.