COVID-19: Scale of financial extortions from aid funds is small, says official

“The scale of financial extortions from funds for support during the pandemic is small. The services cooperate efficiently,” Waldemar Andzel, chairman of the Parliamentary Special Services Committee, said.

“One can see that the supervision of the services and the exchange of information between the Polish Development Fund (PFR) and the services are very good,” he emphasised.

He added that the number of law abuses in the matter compared to other countries is very small.

“I myself am positively surprised by the reports,” he admitted.

Mr Andzel called the PFR “an extremely helpful programme,” adding that: thanks to it, Poland has the lowest unemployment in Europe” and that it helped many companies survive the difficult times.

Information on the cooperation of secret services with other state institutions for the prevention and counteracting extortion of funds from the “Pandemic Shields” was presented by the heads of the Central Anticorruption Bureau (CBA), Internal Security Agency (ABW), National Revenue Administration (KAS), president of the PFR, chief police commander and the commander of the Central Police Investigation Bureau (CBŚP).